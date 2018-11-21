How to watch NASA broadcast its first Mars landing in six years

Livestream

It's been awhile since we've sat down in front of the TV to watch a good ol' Mars landing.

But clear your calendar, because NASA will broadcast its InSight Mars Lander touching down on the Red Planet on Monday, Nov. 26 on NASA Television and its website, as well as Twitter and Facebook. The landing is expected to happen around noon PT, and we'll be broadcasting NASA's coverage of the touchdown live above starting at 11 a.m. PT.

The last time NASA broadcast a landing was six years ago, and it made for exciting viewing: the Curiosity rover executed a dramatic plunge to the surface.

InSight launched May 5, and if it's successful, it will be NASA's first spacecraft to land on Mars since Curiosity in 2012. NASA says its mission is to study the "deep interior" of Mars. Its data will "help scientists understand the formation of all rocky worlds, including our own," the space agency said.

Another craft set for Mars is the ExoMars rover, but it has to wait a little longer. That spacecraft is slated to touch down in 2020. Its mission: search for signs of life. The ExoMars program is a collaboration between Russian space agency Roscosmos and the European Space Agency.

For everything you need to know on how to watch how InSight goes on Nov. 26, head here.

