How to watch Korean Baseball Organization games on ESPN without cable

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Baseball is back! On the Korean peninsula.

South Korea's professional baseball league, the 10-team Korean Baseball Organization or KBO, just celebrated Opening Day and the start of its planned 144-game season. With Major League Baseball on hold, ESPN announced it will televise six KBO games per week.

Here's a quick primer to get you up to speed on the KBO so you can pick a favorite team and start your summer with live baseball on ESPN.

What is the KBO?

The KBO is the top professional baseball league in South Korea. It started play in 1982 with six teams and has since expanded to 10 teams. Teams are named not for where they play but for the corporate entity that owns them.

Here are the ten KBO teams and the city in which they play their home games and the year the team was founded:

Doosan Bears (Seoul, 1982)

Hanwha Eagles (Daejeon, 1986)

Kia Tigers (Gwangju, 1982)

Kiwoom Heroes (Seoul, 2008)

KT Wiz (Suwon, 2015)

LG Twins (Seoul, 1982)

Lotte Giants (Busan, 1982)

NC Dinos (Changwon, 2013)

Samsung Lions (Daegu, 1982)

SK Wyverns (Incheon, 2000)

The Doosan Bears and SK Wyverns were the top teams last season, finishing with identical 88-55-1 records. The Bears went on to sweep the Kiwoom Heroes in four games to win the 2019 title.

The Kia Tigers are the New York Yankees of the KBO, winning 11 Korean Series championships while never finishing as the runner-up. Second in league titles are the Samsung Lions with eight, followed by the Bears (six) and SK Wyverns (four).

South Korean baseball is... interesting. Can you imagine rooting for the Samsung Lions or the LG Twins? pic.twitter.com/gxSYQWT3Nu — Ry Crist (@rycrist) May 5, 2020

Two of the league's original six teams -- the LG Twins and Lotte Giants -- have won only two championships each and none since 1994. The Hanwha Eagles look like the lovable losers of the KBO, having won only one title since beginning play in 1986. The league's three newest teams -- the Kiwoom Heroes, NC Dinos and KT Wiz -- have never won a title.

Here's what you need to know about each KBO team to pick a favorite for your rooting interests this year. Let Mookie Betts introduce you to some of the stars of the KBO:

How does the KBO differ from MLB?

There is no DH debate in the KBO; all teams feature a designated hitter. Also, games can end in ties. After 12 innings, a game is declared a tie and not counted in the regular-season standings. Playoff games can also end in a tie after 15 innings, and the game is then replayed. Five of the 10 teams qualify for the playoffs, which culminate with the best-of-seven Korean Series championship. Lastly, bat flipping is an art in the KBO.

When are KBO games on TV?

The KBO plans to play its full, 144-game schedule, but if a player or coach tests positive for COVID-19, the league will be shut down for at least three weeks. And games will be played in empty stadiums.

The 2020 KBO season started earlier (waaay earlier, at 1 a.m. ET, because of the huge difference in time zones between the US and South Korea) on Tuesday, May 5, with a clash between the NC Dinos and Samsung Lions that was broadcast live on ESPN. If you were sleeping and missed it, the game will be rebroadcast at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 5, on ESPN2 and more games will be shown live this week.

ESPN will air six KBO games per week. Here's the schedule for this week! pic.twitter.com/QB0mb9srDZ — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) May 4, 2020

ESPN plans to broadcast six KBO games live per week. Most games will be shown on ESPN2 Tuesday through Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET, Saturdays at 4 a.m. ET and Sundays at 1 a.m. ET. You'll also find rebroadcasts of games at more reasonable waking hours in the US throughout the week. In addition to regular season games, ESPN has the rights to broadcast KBO postseason games including the Korean Series.

You'll hear familiar ESPN voices calling the games. According to ESPN, Karl Ravech and Eduardo Pérez will call games along with Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza and Kyle Peterson. ESPN announcers will call the games remotely from their own homes.

⚾️Here we go. ESPN’s deal with the KBO League is complete and Opening Day is tonight after midnight live at 1am ET (technically Tuesday).



🎙@KarlRavechESPN leads our coverage with ⁦@PerezEd⁩ and here he shows off his innovative home broadcast setup. pic.twitter.com/vFnBkPOvSV — Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) May 4, 2020

How to watch KBO games



KBO games will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2, and you can also watch on ESPN.com or the ESPN app, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account (typically from a cable or satellite provider) that includes ESPN in order to watch live online or with the app. If you don't have a pay TV subscription, you can watch KBO games with a live-TV streaming service.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2. (Sling's free primetime offer features only its ESPN-less Blue plan.) Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid Internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

How can I get these services on my TV?

These services are widely available on game consoles and smart TVs, but if you need to add them to an older TV, add-on options like Roku and Fire TV start for as little as $30.