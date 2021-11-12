CBS

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, not all music fans are ready to head out to a live concert. But they can come close to it this weekend without even leaving home. A two-hour concert special starring Grammy-winning singer Adele will air Sunday on CBS and its streaming service Paramount Plus. The special, titled Adele: One Night Only, will include an exclusive interview featuring Adele chatting with Oprah Winfrey.

How to watch Adele: One Night Only

You're going to need either CBS or Paramount Plus to watch the special.

If you're planning to watch on CBS, tune in on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET, or 8-10 p.m. PT.

There’s no one like ⁦@Adele⁩.❤️ You’re invited to a posh night including special performances and an interview with ⁦@Oprah⁩ this Sunday on CBS. #Adele pic.twitter.com/zKrQwAb9pW — CBS (@CBS) November 10, 2021

Paramount Plus is the replacement for CBS All Access. If you have Paramount Plus, you don't need to rush to the TV set on Sunday. You can watch it live if you have Paramount Plus Premium, the ad-free version of the streaming service that costs $10 a month or $100 annually and also includes access to your live local CBS network. It'll also be available on demand on Paramount Plus. That tier costs $5 a month or $50 annually and includes advertising but lacks the live network.

We’re so excited to see our queen during her special, @Adele: One Night Only, premiering on #ParamountPlus this Sunday! Upgrade to premium and stream it live with us at 8:30 PM ET/8 PM PT! pic.twitter.com/gcSONXEwk2 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) November 13, 2021

What viewers will see

The pre-taped special will feature Adele performing outdoors at Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory, singing a number of her hits, including the James Bond theme song Skyfall, as well as Rolling in the Deep and Someone Like You. The concert airs just five nights before Adele's latest album, 30, comes out, so the concert will include four songs from that album, including Easy on Me, which was released last month. Clips show singer Lizzo and talk show host James Corden attending the event.

"It will look really elegant, and then I'll tell a load of filthy jokes," Adele says in a promotional video.

The special also includes Oprah Winfrey interviewing Adele, with the two clad in cream and white pantsuits and sitting outdoors in a California rose garden. A statement promises the two will discuss "(Adele's) new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son." Adele's son, Angelo, is 9. The singer and Angelo's father, charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, divorced in March.

"Why was this an interview I was interested in?" muses Winfrey in the promo video. "'Cause I'm always interested in people who are willing to speak their truth. She actually is the truth."

Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese

Adele and Oprah

If you're reading this, you probably already know who Adele and Oprah are. They're two of the few people in the world who can be easily identified by their first names alone.

London-born Adele (full name: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins), 33, is one of the world's most successful singers, with 15 Grammy Awards. She's sold over 120 million records. Her 2011 album, 21, became the world's best-selling album of the 21st century. In 2012, she released Skyfall, the theme for the James Bond movie of the same name, winning an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the song.

Her interviewer, Oprah Winfrey, 67, is best known for her nationally syndicated talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran for 25 years, finally ending in 2011. She's won 18 Daytime Emmys, two Primetime Emmys, a Tony Award, a Peabody Award and the Academy Awards' Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. From 2000 to 2020, she published her own print magazine, O, the Oprah Magazine, which is now online only. Winfrey also has her own cable network, OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network. In March, Winfrey interviewed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry, making headlines worldwide.