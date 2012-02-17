How to sign digital documents on Android and iOS

Screenshot by Ed Rhee

Digital document service provider, SignNow, recently released free mobile apps for both Android and iOS devices. The apps allow you to import Word documents, PDFs, or photos, sign them, then send them back--no printing, no wasted paper, and no fuss.

Here's how to sign digital documents with SignNow:

Step 1: Download and install the Android or iOS version of the SignNow app onto your mobile device.

Step 2: Launch SignNow and tap the document icon to open a document.

Screenshot by Ed Rhee

Step 3: Choose to import a document from e-mail, Dropbox, or take a photo of a document. In this tutorial, we'll choose Open Sample. You can also open an attachment directly from your e-mail app and choose to open it with SignNow.

Screenshot by Ed Rhee

Step 4: Once you have the document open, navigate to the line(s) you need to sign. You can zoom in on sections by using pinch-to-zoom. After you've located the sections to sign, tap the Signature button.

Screenshot by Ed Rhee

Step 5: Sign your name on the Draw Signature screen, then tap the OK button.

Screenshot by Ed Rhee

Step 6: Tap the area of the document where you need to place the signature, then drag it around until it's precisely where you want it. Use the zoom bar to shrink or enlarge the size of the signature. Hit OK then Done to continue.

Screenshot by Ed Rhee

Step 7: Choose whether to e-mail your signed document now or save it to your device.

Screenshot by Ed Rhee

That's it. Now you can conveniently sign digital documents from anywhere, freeing you from the shackles of a printer and scanner. Note: the iOS version of the app is integrated with SignNow's online service, but the Android version lacks this integration, for now.

(via AddictiveTips)