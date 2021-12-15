How to see Christmas Comet Leonard now before it vanishes from view forever

Paul Macklin/Spaceweathergallery.com

This year's most promising comet for skywatchers is here and it can be seen now in evening skies.

At the beginning of 2021, researcher Greg Leonard discovered Comet C/2021 A1, now better known as Comet Leonard. At the time, it was heading in our direction from deep space.

"The fact that the tail showed up in those images was remarkable, considering that the comet was about 465 million miles out at that point, about the same distance as Jupiter," Leonard said in a statement.

The comet made its close pass by Earth on Sunday and is now heading away from us, but it's also at its brightest now, with some reports of it reaching second magnitude. That means it could be easy to see with the naked eye under the right conditions and with the right vantage point.

Comet Leonard this morning. Roughly 95 minutes of motion captured with the RedCat and ZWO ASI533MC Pro leading up to dawn breaking (09-Dec). The apparent laser battle going around it are satellites crossing the field of view during the exposure. #CometLeonard pic.twitter.com/UshQe2hPxU — Dr Adrian Jannetta 🖩🔭🌒🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@AdrianJannetta) December 10, 2021

"It will skim across the west-southwestern horizon (just after sunset) between now up until around Christmastime," Leonard said. "The fact that it's so close to the horizon makes this comet a bit challenging to observe."

Of course, comets are infamously fickle about their plans and can disintegrate to almost nothing at just about any time.

Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard) has popped out on the evening side of the night sky as seen from the northern hemisphere. Even though it is now moving away from Earth, it remains an easy binocular object through at least Christmas. Look low in the southwest at dusk. #CometLeonard pic.twitter.com/X5kFXhxEO1 — Dr. John Barentine FRAS (@JohnBarentine) December 14, 2021

A number of astrophotographers have managed to snap some pretty impressive shots of Leonard sporting a green coma with a spiffy extended tail.

To see what has at least a chance of becoming a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event, I recommend putting your location into a tracking app or website like TheSkyLive to get the best time and direction to look.

Comet C/2021 A1 Leonard on Dec 2021 image Michael Jäger pic.twitter.com/Fm9RZeB61i — Con Stoitsis (@vivstoitsis) December 10, 2021

This'll be our only chance to see Leonard close up. Its journey here from deep space is estimated to have taken about 35,000 years, and the European Space Agency reported via Twitter that the comet's orbit is "slightly unbound to the sun."

We've computed #CometLeonard's future orbit and it appears to be slightly 'unbound' to the Sun – it will likely leave the solar system for good on its way out👋#SomeoneElsesOumuamua☄️ https://t.co/aSbZuOkOPI — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) December 9, 2021

"This is the last time we are going to see the comet," Leonard said. "It's speeding along at escape velocity, 44 miles per second. After its slingshot around the sun, it will be ejected from our solar system, and it may stumble into another star system millions of years from now."