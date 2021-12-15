How to see Christmas Comet Leonard now before it vanishes from view forever

This year's most promising comet for skywatchers is here and it can be seen now in evening skies.
At the beginning of 2021, researcher Greg Leonard discovered Comet C/2021 A1, now better known as Comet Leonard. At the time, it was heading in our direction from deep space.
"The fact that the tail showed up in those images was remarkable, considering that the comet was about 465 million miles out at that point, about the same distance as Jupiter," Leonard said in a statement.
The comet made its close pass by Earth on Sunday and is now heading away from us, but it's also at its brightest now, with some reports of it reaching second magnitude. That means it could be easy to see with the naked eye under the right conditions and with the right vantage point.
"It will skim across the west-southwestern horizon (just after sunset) between now up until around Christmastime," Leonard said. "The fact that it's so close to the horizon makes this comet a bit challenging to observe."
Of course, comets are infamously fickle about their plans and can disintegrate to almost nothing at just about any time.
A number of astrophotographers have managed to snap some pretty impressive shots of Leonard sporting a green coma with a spiffy extended tail.
To see what has at least a chance of becoming a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event, I recommend putting your location into a tracking app or website like TheSkyLive to get the best time and direction to look.
This'll be our only chance to see Leonard close up. Its journey here from deep space is estimated to have taken about 35,000 years, and the European Space Agency reported via Twitter that the comet's orbit is "slightly unbound to the sun."
"This is the last time we are going to see the comet," Leonard said. "It's speeding along at escape velocity, 44 miles per second. After its slingshot around the sun, it will be ejected from our solar system, and it may stumble into another star system millions of years from now."