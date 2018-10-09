How to register to vote before time is up

Get ready for Election Day on Nov. 6 by ensuring you're properly registered to vote before your state's cutoff date.

Can I register online?

Thirty-nine states now offer online voter registration. Visit the online voter directory at the National Conference of State Legislatures to see if your state is one of them. If online voter registration isn't allowed in your state, you can apply in person, if available, or print an application to apply by mail.

What's an easy way to figure out how to get registered in my area?

There's a chat bot for that. Text HELLO to (844) 344-3556 (data and message rates may apply) and HelloVote does your local registration research for you, finds your polling place and even sends you an "I'm voting" selfie badge.

What's the deadline to register?

The US Vote Foundation maintains a list of election dates and deadlines that's searchable by state. Many of the deadlines are basically here or coming really soon. For example, the deadline to register by mail, in person or online (if available) in these 15 states is Tuesday, Oct. 9: Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

Which states allow voter registration on Election Day (Nov. 6)?

Twelve states and DC allow voter registration up until and on Election Day: Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, Vermont, Washington DC, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Do any states allow voting without registration?

Remarkably, registration is not required to vote in North Dakota, just a state ID presented at the polling place.

I think I'm already registered, but how do I make sure?

Visit Vote.org and click Check Registration Status, where you'll need to fill out a form with information including your address and birthdate in order to find out if you're registered to vote.

