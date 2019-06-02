Chris Monroe/CNET

Wondering how to install the Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control? Let's dive right in.

Start off by downloading the Ecobee app on your Android or iOS device and creating an account. If you already have a login, enter your existing credentials to get to Ecobee's main app screen.

Right away, the app will ask if you want Ecobee to look at your "Home Data." (Note: This only happens if you're logging on from an iOS device.) If you say "OK," you're giving Apple HomeKit permission to connect with Ecobee. This is the first step toward using Siri to control your SmartThermostat -- and the Home app to manage how you interact with your thermostat in HomeKit.

The app will ask you to enter in your address (if you haven't already) so the thermostat can display local weather reports, the correct time where you live and more.

Now you've arrived at the app's home screen. Either select "Add a device" in the center of the screen or hit the plus sign on the top right of the screen.

Screenshots by CNET

Once you've selected the specific device you want to install, the app will walk you through the entire installation process. Always consult a professional electrician if you have questions or concerns about whether your HVAC system is compatible with a new thermostat -- or how to install it.

In general, though, here are the steps to install an Ecobee SmartThermostat:

Turn off power to your thermostat at the circuit breaker

Remove your old thermostat's faceplate

Take a picture of the exact wiring

Disconnect the thermostat wires

Remove the baseplate

Position the new baseplate where you want to install it and use a pencil to mark the new holes to drill (this is optional, depending on whether you need to drill new holes)

Drill new holes, as needed, where you marked and then install the wall anchors

Attach the new baseplate with the hardware Ecobee provides

Connect the wires (again, consult Ecobee's compatibility checker -- or a professional -- if you have questions)

Install the faceplate

Turn power back on

Now playing: Watch this: Ecobee's new thermostat is part Alexa speaker

This thermostat requires a C-wire to operate. Fortunately, Ecobee includes a Power Extender Kit (PEK) as a workaround so you don't have to install another wire. I didn't have to use the PEK, since I have a C-wire.

The PEK is a more involved installation that will take a bit longer. Check out this Ecobee support page to learn more about the PEK and how to install it.

It took me about 10 minutes to install the Ecobee SmartThermostat, including drilling new holes. The final configuration steps -- registering your thermostat, adding details about your home, answering questions about your HVAC system setting up Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control and pairing the included temperature sensor -- took another 10 to 15 minutes.

Screenshots by CNET