How to find and support Black-owned restaurants where you live

Angela Lang/CNET

Today is Juneteenth -- an abbreviation of the date, June 19 -- a holiday with increasing recognition around the US that marks freedom for Black Americans after hundreds of years of enslavement. As tens of thousands of Americans have protested against police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks and others, a greater sense of urgency has swept the nation to dismantle institutional racism, fueling support for the Black Lives Matter movement -- from monetary donations and activism to consciously buying from Black-owned businesses.

Black-owned restaurants and other businesses are an economic category that's been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus closures and the current recession. Reuters, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times have all reported on the issue.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also highlights how Black Americans and people of color have experienced a "disproportionate burden of illness and death among racial and ethnic minority groups" caused by the coronavirus. The CDC notes that "institutional racism in the form of residential housing segregation" may play a role.

We've compiled a list of options for you to check out when looking for a Black-owned restaurant to support in your area.

Use an app like EatOkra

The EatOkra app (iPhone, Android), founded by Black developers and programmers, has a list of Black-owned restaurants in many large cities across the country -- Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle and more. You can order takeout from within the app using GrubHub, DoorDash and other delivery services. The app has high ratings on Google Play (4.6/5) and the App Store (4.8/5).

Search for local restaurants on Eboneats

Eboneats helps pair you with Black-owned restaurants and private chefs across the US and internationally. You can search by state and type of food to narrow down your search.

Consult this list of local lists

This public Google Doc compiles articles and spreadsheets listing Black-owned restaurants, wineries and farms across the US, by state and metro area.

Uber/Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Order delivery from Uber Eats, DoorDash and Caviar

When you download the Uber Eats app and sign up, you'll see a section at the top that says Support Black-owned restaurants. If you tap Order now, you'll be redirected to a page where you can select which Black-owned businesses you'd like to order from.

Uber Eats also offers free delivery for these restaurants through the end of 2020. Note that this feature may only be available in select areas.

DoorDash and Caviar apps can also help you find Black-owned restaurants. Search for "Black owned" to see a list of nearby restaurants you can support.

The company says there are hundreds of Black-owned restaurants to choose from within 30 states. When you select one of the businesses, it should say "Your order supports this Black-owned business."

DoorDash

Search on Yelp



Go to Yelp.com and enter "Black-Owned Restaurants," along with your location, and tap the search icon. You'll see a list of restaurants to choose from and some will even say Black-owned or Minority-owned & operated.

Follow #BlackOwnedRestaurants on Instagram

Social media is a great place to start when looking for a Black-owned restaurant or business. When you begin your search, select Tags and then type #blackownedrestaurants[city]. If the area you live in has listed the businesses, you'll see photos with more information, like a menu, a picture of food or a full list of restaurants that are Black-owned.

Now playing: Watch this: Black Lives Matter: How you can take action today

Use a search engine, like Google

Do a search on Google that says "Black-owned businesses in [city name, state]." This should give you a lot of results, from websites with a list of restaurants to pinpoints on Google Maps. Note that you may need to double-check some that are popular chains, compared to independently owned restaurants and cafes.

Angela Lang/CNET

Google Maps can also help

If you search for Black-owned restaurants in Google Maps, search results will show up on the map. While Google doesn't specifically call out the business ownership, you're a few taps away from looking it up to find more information. We tried performing the same search on Apple Maps, with "No results found."

Looking for other ways to help the Black Lives Matter movement? Here are eight ways to support the Black Lives Matter movement after the protests end, how to find a Black Lives Matter protest in your area and other ways to help Black Lives Matter protesters if you can't attend in person.