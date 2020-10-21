How do I track my ballot? Here's how for every state

James Martin/CNET

Elections 2020

Over 41 million Americans have already cast their ballots early ahead of the 2020 elections, with nearly 30 million of those being mail-in votes. And if you've decided to vote by mail this election, like millions of other Americans, you may be surprised to know you can track your ballot after you've voted. Most states offer a way to let you see where your ballot is online, so you know when it's received.

Tracking your ballot can give you peace of mind, knowing it arrived before your state's deadline. If you're concerned about voting by mail, know there has been no evidence of coordinated vote-by-mail fraud, with fewer than 150 criminal convictions for the crime over the last 20 years. Here are some ways to make sure your vote will count.

Depending on the state you live in, you may be required to enter information like your first and last name, date of birth and sometimes your Social Security number. Note that each state uses its own service for tracking your ballot, including the US Postal Service. It's always a good idea -- and, in the case of USPS, necessary -- to save the tracking number on your ballot to help locate its whereabouts. States like Wyoming and Mississippi require you to call your county clerk's office for tracking information.

After you've voted, here's how to track your ballot online in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

