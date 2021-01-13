House impeaches Trump: What it means and what will happen next

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

After more than two hours of debate that at times grew heated, the House of Representatives on Wednesday passed an article of impeachment that charges President Donald Trump with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the deadly riot at the US Capitol last week. The insurrection sought to overturn the 2020 election results confirming Biden as the nation's next president, but failed and Biden's presidency was confirmed by the joint session of Congress.

"We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection -- this armed rebellion -- against our common country," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on the House floor, prior to the vote. "He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love."

The House's adoption of the impeachment article on Wednesday, on a 232 to 197 vote, followed a Tuesday night vote that called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the powers of the presidency from Trump. Right before the vote, the vice president sent Pelosi a letter saying he would not invoke the 25th Amendment, writing it "would set a terrible precedent."

With the 25th Amendment no longer a viable option, the House's move to impeach is one avenue it can take to attempt to hold Trump accountable for actions many critics say are tantamount to sedition against the US government.

While impeachment had broad support among House Democrats, a number of House Republicans have also vocally called for Trump to vacate his presidency, including Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kitzinger. On the Senate side, Sens. Pat Toomey and Lisa Murkowski have also expressed support for Trump to step down.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection," Kitzinger said in a statement tweeted Tuesday night.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly leaning toward convicting Trump, according to an Axios report, believing the president committed impeachable offenses, the New York Times reported. On Wednesday, however, the Washington Post reported that McConnell told Republican colleagues he remains undecided: "While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy favors censure instead of impeachment.

Trump lashed out Tuesday ahead of the impeachment proceedings: "It's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous," he said, departing the White House for an event in Texas. "For Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country and it's causing tremendous anger."

Trump also defended his speech to the Jan. 6 crowd as "totally appropriate."

On Tuesday night, YouTube joined numerous other social media platforms in suspending Trump's account. The president is barred from uploading new videos for at least the next week, until after President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.



While the House debated impeachment on Wednesday, Trump called for an end to violence. "In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers," Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.

The article of impeachment currently has 218 House co-sponsors. Pelosi named the impeachment trial managers on Tuesday night: Rep. Jamie Raskin is the lead manager alongside Reps. Diana DeGette, David Cicilline, Joaquin Castro, Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu, Stacey Plaskett, Joe Neguse and Madeleine Dean.

"I think it is important for people around the country and around the world to see Congress respond swiftly to this attack on our democracy," Cicilline said.

Hours after the deadly riot on Jan. 6, Trump tweeted, "Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!" Twitter blocked the tweet on Friday and permanently banned Trump's Twitter account. In the tweet, Trump also made false claims about the presidential election and suggested that those who stormed the Capitol were "patriots."

"The President continues to pose a clear and present danger to the people and our Republic," tweeted Raskin, who co-authored the article, along with fellow Democratic Reps. Cicilline and Lieu. "He incited an insurrectionist mob to join a 'wild' disruption of the peaceful transfer of power at the Capitol. Violence & death followed. He must be removed from office immediately."

Trump has reportedly considered using his presidential power to attempt to pardon himself, but is not expected to resign. Pence or Biden would not be able to pardon Trump if he were impeached -- only if he resigned.

We'll explain what could happen to Trump now that he is impeached, what the timeline could look like now and where the situation stands. This story has been updated with new information.

When would the impeachment trial take place?



Now that the House has passed the impeachment resolution, the appointed House managers will present the article of impeachment to the Senate. The House does not need to immediately inform the Senate of the resolution, however, and Pelosi on Wednesday was noncommittal on when the Senate would receive the article. "I will not be making that announcement right now," Pelosi said, according to Politico.

The House could decide to delay sending the indictment to the Senate until after the Biden administration makes headway on Senate approval on Biden's cabinet nominees and vaccine distribution: Biden has pledged to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots into people's arms in his first 100 days in office.

Biden and McConnell have reportedly discussed a "bifurcated" Senate session after inauguration, which would split the chamber's time between confirmation hearings for Biden's cabinet selections and Trump's impeachment trial, numerous outlets reported. Biden has said it's up to Congress to decide whether Trump should be impeached.

Either way, the Senate is scheduled to return to work Jan. 19, but Reuters reported Wednesday Senate leaders are considering starting the trial as soon as Friday, Jan. 15. A spokesperson for McConnell said, however, he won't convene the Senate before Jan. 19.

Republicans who said they would vote to impeach

Republican House members began to announce they would vote to impeach on Tuesday. The first statements came from House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney -- daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney -- and Reps. John Katko, Adam Kinzinger, Fred Upton and Jaime Herrera Beutler. On Wednesday, Rep. Dan Newhouse also tweeted that he would vote to impeach Trump. For the final vote, 10 Republicans voted in favor of the resolution to impeach.

"The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack," Cheney said in a tweeted statement. "The president could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States."

McConnell reportedly talked impeachment with Biden on Monday, as he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and is considering asking Trump to resign.

Alternatively, some House Republicans are pushing to censure the president instead of impeach him.

Why the 25th Amendment isn't being invoked

Pence formally asserted Tuesday night he will not invoke the 25th Amendment that would immediately remove Trump from office.

"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence said in a letter to Pelosi Tuesday evening, adding that the framers of the 25th Amendment intended it to be used in a matter of the president's incapacitation or disability, such as through illness.

With the 25th Amendment currently off the table and with Trump not likely to resign, the Senate impeachment proceedings are expected to begin before Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration. But it is likely the process wouldn't conclude until after Biden becomes president, since the Senate won't return to session until Jan. 19, the day before Trump's presidency is scheduled to end. The Senate could return early, but only if all sitting senators unanimously agree. If one objects, the Senate wouldn't reconvene early.

What happens if Trump is impeached and then convicted?

Now that the House has voted to impeach, the process moves to the Senate for a trial supervised by the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Normally, the conviction of a sitting president at such a trial would result in the president being immediately removed from office. With just days left in office, Trump would likely finish out his term (more on this below) but the Senate can additionally vote to remove the right to run for a second presidential term or for "any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States," according to the Constitution (Article 1, Section 3).

A president impeached in the Senate may also be disqualified from the benefits given to former presidents in the Post Presidents Act, including a pension and yearly travel allowance.

What has to happen in order to impeach a sitting president

A president, along with other officers, can be impeached for "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors," according to Section 4 of Article 2 of the US Constitution. To impeach, a total of 216 votes are required from the House of Representatives -- a simple majority plus one. A trial is then heard in the Senate, where the US chief justice presides. A full two-thirds of the 100 senators must vote to convict.

Impeaching a president is typically a lengthy process involving months of inquiries and investigations, but House Democrats intend to speed up proceedings and bring the articles of Impeachment to a floor vote.

Here's the short version of the general procedure:

The House of Representatives votes on levying impeachment charges against Trump.

If the article of impeachment is passed by the House, it presents the article to the Senate, which must hold a trial.

The House prosecutes, and the Senate sits as jury. The Supreme Court's chief justice presides.

Trump has an opportunity to present a defense.

Here are some unknowns:

Can the impeachment process, if begun before inauguration, lead to a trial and conviction after Trump is no longer president? Some legal experts say yes. Others say no.

Could Trump attempt to pardon himself from all crimes prior to inauguration?

Wasn't Trump already impeached during his presidential term?

Yes. Trump was impeached in December 2019 by the House. However, the Republican-majority Senate acquitted him at the beginning of 2020, with the process marked by a record number of tweets from Trump disparaging the impeachment effort.

His previous impeachment involved articles accusing Trump of abusing power and obstructing Congress. On that occasion, the issue was Trump's dealings with Ukraine, including a July 2019 phone call in which he appeared to be using US military aid as a bargaining chip to pressure Ukraine into investigating alleged ties between his political opponent Biden, Biden's son Hunter, and a Ukrainian gas company. The articles also charged Trump with interfering with a House inquiry into the Ukraine matter.

CNET's Jessica Dolcourt and Rae Hodge contributed to this report.