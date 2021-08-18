Haiti earthquake death toll rises to nearly 2,000. Here's how to help

1001nights/Getty Images

Haiti's death toll has risen to 1,941 people due to the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the Caribbean country over the weekend. The earthquake was followed by Tropical Depression Grace just days later, a cyclone that caused flooding and delayed search and rescue efforts.

As rescuers continue to search for survivors of the earthquake, the flood is making it more difficult to locate them, to bring in supplies and to provide medical care. Many Haitians are now without a home -- over 84,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed, NBC News reported. Haiti can use all the help it can get, whether it's cash donations, medical supplies, water or food.

Before you pull out your wallet and enter your credit card details, make sure you vet the charity organization. Here's how you can help make an impact. We'll continue to update this story.

Relief organizations helping Haiti

Other people that are involved in Haiti's relief effort