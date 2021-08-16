Haiti earthquake death toll rising as tropical storm looms. How to help

1001nights/Getty Images

Haiti is reeling, and things look likely to get worse. Over the weekend, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean country, killing nearly 1,300 people, according to AP News. And now, Haiti is preparing for Tropical Depression Grace, which could lead to flash floods and mudslides.

As rescuers continue to search for survivors of the earthquake, the tropical cyclone could make it more difficult to locate them, to bring in supplies and to provide medical care. Haiti can use all the help it can get, whether it's cash donations, medical supplies, water or food.

Before you pull out your wallet and enter your credit card details, make sure you vet the charity organization. Here's how you can help make an impact. We'll continue to update this story.

Relief organizations helping Haiti

Other people that are involved in Haiti's relief effort