Google now lets anyone under 18 get images of themselves removed from search results. Here's how

Google is trying to make it easier for minors to remove images of themselves from search results.

"We know that kids and teens have to navigate some unique challenges online, especially when a picture of them is unexpectedly available on the internet," the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

In short, minors or their guardians can fill out a form with image URLs, search result queries and URLs of search result pages. Google's post also noted that this doesn't mean the images will be removed from the internet.

This comes at a time when tech companies are facing increased scrutiny over their effects on kids.

The policy was originally announced in August.

How to request Google remove an image of a minor from search results

You can now ask Google to remove images of someone under age 18 -- that includes if you are the minor in the image or the minor's parent or guardian. Once Google removes the image or images, they won't appear in the Images tab or as thumbnails in Google search results. Note that this does not remove the image from the internet, just from Google's search results. Google recommends you work with a website to remove the image itself.

Here's how:

1. Head to Google's Request to remove your personal information on Google page.

2. You'll see a short list of options you choose from to explain your request.

3. Tap Remove information you see in Google Search and then next to "The information I want removed is," tap Google's search results and on a website. You can also tap Only in Google's search results if that is accurate.

4. Next, answer if you've contacted the site's website owner. If you answer either Yes or No, I prefer not to, you can proceed. If you answer No, how do I do that?, Google will show you a quick tutorial on how to contact a webmaster.

5. Now on the page asking what you want to remove, tap Imagery of an individual currently under the age of 18 and then tap whether it is explicit or not explicit.

6. On the next page, enter some personal information, the URL of the image (here's how to find the URL of an image), a link to the search results page and terms you used to get to the search results page. You will also upload screenshots of the images. When done, tap Submit.

Google said it will use this information to process your request.

For more on securing your information online, here's how to control what data Google keeps about you, including your location history, and how to delete your Facebook account.