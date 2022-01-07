Golden Globes 2022 Sunday won't stream: Nominees and what to expect

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

The 79th Golden Globe Awards ceremony kicks off Sunday, Jan. 9, but it'll be much different this year. It'll be a private event and won't air on NBC due to controversy surrounding diversity issues involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the network announced. It was found last year that out of the 87 journalists of the HFPA, none were Black. "Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023," NBC said.

While you won't be able to watch the Golden Globes this year, the ceremony will still take place. Nominees feature some of the biggest and best TV shows and movies of the year, including Dune, West Side Story, Encanto, Squid Game and Ted Lasso.

Among the nominees, many come from streaming services. Netflix collected a total of 27 show and movie nominations. HBO and HBO Max followed with 15 nominations, then Apple TV Plus with 12, Hulu with 10, Amazon with seven, Disney Plus with two and Paramount Plus with one.

Here's what to expect with the 2022 Golden Globes, including the full list of nominees.

What time do the Golden Globes start?

The Golden Globes will start Sunday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

How can I watch the Golden Globes?

Due to the controversy involving the HFPA, the Golden Globes will neither air on TV nor be livestreamed this year. WarnerMedia, Netflix and Amazon Studios also refused to participate in any HFPA events until changes are made.

However, you can follow along with the Golden Globes social media pages to get updates. "We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media," the Golden Globes said on Twitter. You can also follow along on the Golden Globe Awards website.

Golden Globes Awards also tweeted HFPA will announce all the winners at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

The HFPA will announce the winners of the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan 9th, 2022 at 6 P.M PST.



In addition to recognizing the best in film and television, the awards will focus on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA.https://t.co/p9i7QHg9Hp — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 4, 2022

Best motion picture, drama

Belfast

Coda



Dune



King Richard



The Power of the Dog



Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter



Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos



Lady Gaga, House of Gucci



Kristen Stewart, Spencer



Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos



Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog



Will Smith, King Richard



Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth



Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick...Boom

West Side Story

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best motion picture, animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best motion picture, non-English language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia/Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France/Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Kristen Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best director, motion picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhall, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best screenplay, motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best original score, motion picture

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best original song, motion picture

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Best TV series, drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Micheala Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best TV series, musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best limited series or TV movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best supporting actress in a TV role

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie Macdowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actor in a TV role