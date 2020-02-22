Fury vs. Wilder II: Start time, how to stream or watch online and full fight card

Kevork Djansezian/Stringer

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder II is literally hours away and considering the drama of their first fight -- the knockdown of Fury, the controversial decision -- you'd be insane not to watch. The rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder might be the most anticipated heavyweight bout since Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson almost 18 years ago.

Fury and Wilder both brought it in the first fight. Fury dominating most rounds with his slick boxing and defence, Wilder swinging wild and eventually catching Fury with a punch that would probably have killed most mortal men. Fury, however, somehow got to his feet and... won the rest of the round.

It was a fascinating fight, ending in a split decision draw that infuriated most pundits (Fury probably won the fight). But not to worry, we get to do it all over again this weekend!

They've already had a face-off, which resulted in a bit of a scuffle.

I'm honestly shocked there wasn't a promoter or some level of security involved at this press conference face off from the get. Emotions are running high, lots on the line. Doesn't take much for things to get out of hand. Thankfully this wasn't that bad.pic.twitter.com/gyTqkHrgzN — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 19, 2020

The result: no more staredowns until the fight itself.

Guys, please relax here.

Vegas commission, you are one of thee best commissions, bar none, for impeccably handling events of unpredictability.

Place men between the men. Security on stage. Let them get one last look at each other.

The last look before it’s really fucking on. https://t.co/7SHYFh3MPE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 21, 2020

But that's no big deal, because in literally hours now, the fight will begin. Here's how and when you can watch.

Start time

This one is complex mainly because, unlike in the UFC, title fights like this rarely have an undercard worth watching. We know when the event itself will start, but it's trickier to know when Fury and Wilder will actually make the walk.

So let's divide this into date, start time and estimated main event time.

United States

The fight takes place Saturday, Feb. 22.

The PPV starts 7 p.m. ET and the main event between Fury and Wilder is expected to take place around 11 p.m. ET.

United Kingdom

PPV coverage of the fight card starts on at midnight on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The main event fight between Fury and Wilder is expected to take place around 5 a.m. GMT on Sunday morning.

Australia

The PPV starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 in Australia.

The main event fight between Fury and Wilder is expected to start at around 4 p.m. AEST.

How to watch



United States

You can head to ESPN+ and buy the PPV here. It'll set you back $80 (current subscribers), or $85 (new subscribers, including the first month of the service -- which you can cancel anytime thereafter).

United Kingdom

You can order the PPV via BT Sports Box Office for £25.

Australia

You can order the PPV through Main Event for $50.

Full fight card

All up a pretty dull undercard, but that's par for the course with most boxing mega events like this. All eyes are on the main event.