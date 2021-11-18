Free Starbucks holiday reusable cups today: How to snag yours before time runs out

Starbucks

Today only -- Nov. 18 -- you can get a free limited-edition reusable Starbucks holiday cup. But there's a catch -- the type of drink you order must be among the eligible cups of joe. If you're a Starbucks cup collector, you'll want to head to the national coffee chain soon before they're all gone.

So what does the to-go cup look like? It's red with a white lid and, of course, the Starbucks logo. To get the cup, you need to order any one of the holiday or fall beverages (see below). However, there's an exception: Starbucks notes that the Starbucks Christmas Blend brewed coffee and Christmas Starbucks Reserve are not included in this offer.

Here's how to get a free limited-edition Starbucks cup. For more, check out the new Starbucks cashierless coffee shop.

What if my drink doesn't come with a reusable Starbucks cup?

If an employee doesn't automatically give you one of the reusable cups, it could be for a couple of reasons.

Reason 1: That Starbucks location has run out of the to-go cups.

Reason 2: The coffee you ordered didn't qualify you to get a free cup.

Reason 3: The employee may have forgotten to give you one, so it's worth asking if they have any cups left.

Which drinks qualify for the free Starbucks cup?

According to Starbucks, buying any one of these signature drinks -- mostly lattes and mochas -- make you eligible for a free cup.

Apple Crisp Macchiato, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Hot Chocolate, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Toasted White Hot Chocolate and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.

Do I have to go to the store to get my cup?

No, Starbucks said you can also get a free limited-edition cup through mobile order and pickup, curbside pickup and through delivery on UberEats.