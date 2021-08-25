Free Krispy Kreme alert: Remember that doughnut with vaccine card deal? It's even better now

Krispy Kreme

Looking for more free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme? You're in luck. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, as part of a "Show Your Heart" campaign, the company is bumping up its vaccine offer to include two free doughnuts to anyone who has a vaccination card showing at least one vaccine shot.

The two doughnuts are a regular circular Original Glazed Doughnut and a heart-shaped Original Glazed Heart Doughnut. On Sept. 6 the company will return to its previous offer of one free Original Glazed doughnut for the remainder of the year with proof of one vaccine shot.

As with before, no purchase is necessary for any of the offers.

"We all hoped we'd be near the end of this pandemic by now. We're not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you've not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heartfelt thanks," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, said in a press release announcing the new deal.

As part of an effort to boost vaccinations, in March the company began offering one free Original Glazed doughnut every day for the rest of 2021 to anyone who came into one of its "participating US locations" and showed a "COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card."

The vaccine promotion runs through Dec. 31 and will allow for "one redemption per guest per day" so you could, in theory, get a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year -- if you're vaccinated. Krispy Kreme said on Wednesday it's given out over 2.5 million doughnuts to vaccinated Americans since the program began.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 51% of the US population is fully vaccinated and about 61% of Americans have received at least one dose. (Here's how to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you haven't yet.) On Monday the Pfizer vaccine won full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

How do you get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut a day if you're vaccinated?

To qualify, you will need to present your COVID-19 vaccination card. It will need to show that you have had at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Wearing your "I'm vaccinated" sticker will not count. Krispy Kreme adds on its website that employees will not document or take photos of your vaccine card since it "contains personal information."

You will need to head into a Krispy Kreme store or drive-thru to get the deal, with the company noting that it is not making the free doughnuts available to those ordering online or via delivery apps.

