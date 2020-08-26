Elon Musk's Neuralink update: How to watch, start time, 'working' device demo

Neuralink

Earlier this year Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla head (and reportedly fourth richest person on the planet), teased he would be showing off the latest developments from Neuralink, his startup company that aims to connect our brains with PCs. We knew the update was coming in August but now we have a time and live webcast confirmation. Here's when and how you can watch live.

The update is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET), Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

During an earlier tease back in February, Musk noted the next version of Neuralink would be "awesome" compared to what was presented during the first Neuralink presser in July 2019. That conference wasn't underwhelming but it showed the Neuralink device has a long way to go before its ready for prime time.

Musk has said a "working device" will be shown off during the Neuralink presser on Friday.

The CNET Highlights YouTube channel has you covered if you're looking to watch and we've embedded the livestream below. It should flicker to life just before the presser starts at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET).

The central idea is to link the brain up with a computer by installing slender electrodes into the brain. They connect to a wireless pod that sits behind your ear and can communicate with your phone. In 2019, Musk said he hoped to have a device in a human patient by the end of the year, but that future didn't come to be. Initially, it is hoped the device can help people deal with brain and spinal cord injuries or congenital defects.

Musk has routinely said the Neuralink devices could be revolutionary. "Don't want to get too excited, but the potential is truly transformational for restoring brain & motor functions," he tweeted in February. Myriad questions remain, but hopefully we will get a better understanding of the device and how far it has come on Friday.