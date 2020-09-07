Esto también se puede leer en español.

Early voting for Election 2020: When you can start to vote in-person in every US state

You can vote in person at an earlier date to skip the long lines at the polls on Election Day.

See if your state offers early voting.

 James Martin/CNET
This story is part of Elections 2020, CNET's coverage of the run-up to voting in November.

Early in-person voting will be one option for the 2020 election this year as a result of adjustments made during the coronavirus pandemic for those who prefer to avoid going to the poll places on Election Day amid fears that voting in person could help spread COVID-19. Many states are offering early voting as an option along with voting by mail and absentee voting as ways to help make your vote count.

Some states, like Pennsylvania, are letting residents vote as early as mid-September -- however, others, like Alabama, will not offer early voting this year. Note that some counties in your state may not offer early voting even if it isn't organized on a state level, so it's best to check with your local election office.

Also, if you're not sure if you're registered to vote, here's how to check. Here's when early voting starts for your state.

Early voting per state

State Early voting starts Early voting ends
Alabama N/A N/A
Alaska Oct. 19 Nov. 3
Arizona Oct. 7 Oct. 30
Arkansas Oct. 19 Nov. 3
California Oct. 5 Nov. 2
Colorado Oct. 19 Nov. 2
Connecticut N/A N/A
District of Columbia Oct. 27 Nov. 2
Delaware N/A N/A
Florida Oct. 24 Oct. 31
Georgia Oct. 12 Oct. 30
Hawaii Oct. 24 Nov. 2
Idaho Oct. 19 Oct. 30
Illinois Sept. 24 Nov. 2
Indiana Oct. 6 Nov. 2
Iowa Oct. 5 Nov. 2
Kansas Oct. 14 Nov. 2
Kentucky Oct. 13 Nov. 2
Louisiana Oct. 20 Oct. 27
Maine Oct. 4 Oct. 29
Maryland Oct. 26 Nov. 2
Massachusetts Oct. 17 Oct. 30
Michigan Sept. 19 Nov. 2
Minnesota Sept. 18 Nov. 2
Mississippi N/A N/A
Missouri N/A N/A
Montana Oct. 5 Nov. 2
Nebraska Oct. 5 Nov. 2
Nevada Oct. 17 Oct. 30
New Hampshire N/A N/A
New Jersey Sept. 19 Nov. 2
New Mexico Oct. 6 Oct. 31
New York Oct. 24 Nov. 1
North Carolina Oct. 15 Oct. 31
North Dakota Oct. 19 Nov. 2
Ohio Oct. 6 Nov. 2
Oklahoma Oct. 29 Oct. 31
Oregon N/A N/A
Pennsylvania Sept. 14 Must be dropped off by Nov. 3
Rhode Island N/A N/A
South Carolina Oct. 5 Nov. 2
South Dakota Sept. 19 Nov. 2
Tennessee Oct. 14 Oct. 29
Texas Oct. 13 Oct. 30
Utah Oct. 20 Oct. 30
Vermont Sept. 19 Nov. 2
Virginia Sept. 18 Oct. 31
Washington N/A N/A
West Virginia Oct. 21 Oct. 31
Wisconsin Oct. 20 Nov. 1
Wyoming Sept. 18 Nov. 2