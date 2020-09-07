Early voting for Election 2020: When you can start to vote in-person in every US state

James Martin/CNET

Elections 2020

Early in-person voting will be one option for the 2020 election this year as a result of adjustments made during the coronavirus pandemic for those who prefer to avoid going to the poll places on Election Day amid fears that voting in person could help spread COVID-19. Many states are offering early voting as an option along with voting by mail and absentee voting as ways to help make your vote count.

Some states, like Pennsylvania, are letting residents vote as early as mid-September -- however, others, like Alabama, will not offer early voting this year. Note that some counties in your state may not offer early voting even if it isn't organized on a state level, so it's best to check with your local election office.

Also, if you're not sure if you're registered to vote, here's how to check. Here's when early voting starts for your state.

