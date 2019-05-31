Disneyland Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens today. Here's how to visit

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is officially open at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. We've been inside the Star Wars-themed land, the park that makes dreams come true, and trust us, you don't want to miss out on the fun. But beware: there are Stormtroopers everywhere!

Let your dreams come to life as you fly in the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, build a customized lightsaber and design your own droid.

You can stop by Oga's Cantina when you need a drink or Docking Bay 7 if you're a galactic foodie.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy's Edge from every angle: We take you along for...

But if you want to experience the fun between now and June 23, you'll need to have a reservation. Starting June 24, you'll no longer need a reservation to access the park.

Here's how to reserve a spot.

Book a Disneyland Resort hotel to make a reservation

Unfortunately, general reservations are no longer available for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, but you can get a designated reservation if you stay at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels.

Your hotel options are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. Call 714-520-5060 to book your stay or book online here.

Disney

Buy a valid theme park admission for Disneyland

After you've secured your reservations, you'll need to buy tickets to the Disneyland park. Sign in with your Disney account, or sign up here if you don't have one yet.

1. Visit the Disneyland tickets page to purchase your tickets.

2. Select how many days you're planning on going to the resort.

3. Choose the date(s) you're planning on going. Note that the entire month of June is considered peak season and will be more expensive.

4. Select the type of ticket you want. Your options are Admission to 1 Park or Park Hopper (which gives access to all parks).

5. If you want any upgrades, check those and then click Continue.

6. Click Checkout and complete the process.

Now you can relax while waiting for your adventure to begin at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge… until it's time to start packing.

Read: Star Wars Galaxy's Edge up close: Inside Disney's latest theme park

What about Disney World?

Disney World will be opening its Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge park on Aug. 29 in Orlando, Florida. As of right now, purchasing park tickets and staying in a Disney hotel will not guarantee you'll have access to the Star Wars park. Disney said admission will be subject to capacity constraints.

You can still purchase tickets here if you're planning a trip to Disney World.