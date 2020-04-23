Dalgona coffee craze: How to make the creamy, Instagram-worthy drink at home

Hana Asbrink / Chowhound

Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. Wherever you look, the dalgona coffee craze is taking over. This beautiful, frothy beverage is inspired by a South Korean candy of the same name, a sweet toffee that boasts a spongy texture and bears a similar list of ingredients.

With restaurants and bars closed due to the coronavirus outbreak (and Starbucks doing drive-through and delivery orders only), interest is high in getting a simple coffee fix without having to venture outdoors. And while it's certainly easy to make yourself a mug of drip coffee at home, it's harder to prepare a barista-style brew without having access to a state-of-the-art espresso machine.

Dalgona coffee, basically a whipped coffee, is a delicious, easy-to-make option.

How to make dalgona coffee in your kitchen

To make dalgona coffee, all you'll need are one tablespoon of instant coffee or instant espresso, one tablespoon of granulated sugar, one tablespoon of water and some milk. Dairy or nondairy will work here equally well.

Add the instant coffee, sugar and water to a bowl and whisk vigorously (or use a hand blender if you have one to make it a much easier process) until the mixture becomes super thick—it should hold a similar consistency to whipped cream with somewhat stiff peaks—and turns a subtle golden brown color.



Pour milk into a glass outfitted with ice cubes, then scoop the pillowy mixture on top of the cold milk or mix the two parts together if you're looking for more of a latte situation.

Snap a photo (or video the entire thing) and post it online so that you, too, can join the ever-growing dalgona coffee community. But one thing's definitely for certain: Your quarantine is going to be caffeinated.

