Coachella 2019 livestream for Sunday: Ariana Grande, Zedd, Dillon Francis

You're not sweating it out in the California desert for the second weekend of Coachella, but that doesn't mean you can't get in on the action.

You can follow select parts of the arts and music festival in Indio via the YouTube livestream above. While three livestreams followed all performances during opening weekend, this weekend's one main livestream is curated, with "select pieces of original content, encore performances, artist commentary, mini-docs, animated adventures by Ugly Primo and more," according to the festival's YouTube channel.

Another livestream, also embedded above, is broadcasting full DJ sets from the festival's pulsating Yuma Tent.

Weekend two Coachella performances kicked off Friday at noon Pacific, with highlights later in the day including encore performances from Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe and Charlotte Gainsbourg. Saturday headliners included Weezer, Kid Cuidi, Billie Eilish, Wiz Khalifa and Tame Impala.

Sunday brought Kanye West's highly anticipated gospel-inspired Easter Sunday Service, with Ariana Grande, Zedd, Dillon Francis and Khalid still to come. Note that some performances may conflict with your plans to watch Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8 live. Your call: music or White Walkers.

Most artists are back for a second round this weekend, but you see many of their original performances on Coachella's YouTube channel in the meantime. Or, to relive last year's Coachella, watch the new Netflix film Homecoming, about Beyoncé's legendary Beychella performance.

Originally published April 14.