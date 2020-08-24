BTS breaks YouTube records with new song Dynamite: How to watch

BTS / Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

BTS has cracked YouTube's record for the highest number of viewers for a video's premiere. The K-Pop group's first English song Dynamite garnered 3 million concurrent live viewers, YouTube confirmed Friday. This was twice the audience count of the second-highest premiere ever, according to Variety.

Dynamite also broke the record of most views in the first 24 hours of a music video debut on YouTube, the video site confirmed Sunday. It hit 101.1 million views in the first day after it was uploaded, and is now sitting at around 185 million views as of 11:00 a.m. PT on Monday. The previous record holder was K-Pop group Blackpink with How You Like That, which reached 86.3 million views in the first 24 hours.

It might take a little longer to crack the all-time most viewed music videos record, however, which is currently held by Despacito, with 6.9 billion views.

You can watch the video for Dynamite below, or over on YouTube.