Biden's State of the Union Address: Here's How to Watch Tonight

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the US Capitol on Tuesday evening. Each year, the president normally delivers the message to a joint session of Congress, with the exception of the start or end of a president's term. The address is used to lay out administration goals and reflect on the previous year's achievements.
This evening, Biden is expected to discuss his administration's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and efforts to control rising inflation at home. The State of the Union will be followed by remarks from Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will be delivering the GOP response.
Here's what you need to know about the State of Union address.
When is Biden's State of the Union address?
Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).
Biden will speak in the House chamber before members of Congress, administration officials and Supreme Court justices. This year, guests won't be allowed in the chamber.
How to watch the State of the Union address live
You can livestream the state of the Union address from these sites:
- The White House website
- YouTube
- The White House and POTUS Twitter pages
- The White House Facebook page
- C-SPAN
- Major networks, including CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN and Fox News
Here's what Biden is expected to discuss
Biden is expected to address his administration's priorities for the year, including:
- The crisis in Ukraine and the US and international response to the Russian invasion.
- His nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court if approved by the Senate.
- The COVID-19 pandemic, which is entering a new phase as states relax mask mandates.
- The economy, including the administration's response to a jump in inflation and a renewed push for Biden's economic plans. This includes reviving climate legislation.