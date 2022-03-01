Biden's State of the Union Address: Here's How to Watch Tonight

Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the US Capitol on Tuesday evening. Each year, the president normally delivers the message to a joint session of Congress, with the exception of the start or end of a president's term. The address is used to lay out administration goals and reflect on the previous year's achievements.

This evening, Biden is expected to discuss his administration's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and efforts to control rising inflation at home. The State of the Union will be followed by remarks from Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will be delivering the GOP response.

Here's what you need to know about the State of Union address.

When is Biden's State of the Union address?

Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

Biden will speak in the House chamber before members of Congress, administration officials and Supreme Court justices. This year, guests won't be allowed in the chamber.

How to watch the State of the Union address live

You can livestream the state of the Union address from these sites:

Here's what Biden is expected to discuss

Biden is expected to address his administration's priorities for the year, including: