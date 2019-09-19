The best German-style sausages to order for Oktoberfest

Omaha Steaks

Beer festivals are a dime a dozen these days (not that we're complaining) but Bavaria's Oktoberfest is the O.G. and we must give credit where credit is due. Now in its 220th year, Oktoberfest -- which technically starts in late September and runs for a few weeks until the first Sunday in October -- is a celebration of all things beer, food, dancing and funny clothes, with little other required of participants. What's not to love?

As important as the beer is to any Oktoberfest worth its weight in kraut, having good, salty German sausage on hand is equally important, if only to counterbalance the many pints you'll be downing over the course of a day. Sausage is the No. 1 food staple for any Oktoberfest bash and though German sausages may not be the easiest to locate, don't lose your lederhosen. There are some great authentic options available online for bratwurst, knockwurst, teawurst, frankfurters and even a few not-so-German sausages you can serve. There's even something for vegans.

Check out a few of our favorite German-style sausages to stock up on for Oktoberfest. Just don't forget the mustard!

Porter Road Bratwurst is one of the most popular German-style sausages, generally made from some combination of beef, veal and pork and often pan-fried on a skillet and served with mustard, sauerkraut or curry ketchup. Porter Road is one of our favorite new meat delivery services offering authentic German-style brats. Right now you'll get a free 2 pounds of a ground-beef-and-bacon mixture with every order over $75.

Schaller & Weber In German "knack" means "snap" and that's what you'll get with these beef and pork sausages that have been lightly smoked in a special casing that gives them their signature snap.

Amazon Teawurst is a German sausage made from both pork and bacon and then smoked. Richer than a brat or frankfurter and because it's so fatty you can actually spread it over bread or crackers, like a pate.

Omaha Steaks From one of the original meat deliverers, this Omaha Steaks sausage feast includes eight jumbo frankfurters, eight jumbo bratwurst, eight Italian sausages and eight Kielbasa sausage. Now, how much Kolsch do I need to go with that?

Amazon These shelf-stable German sausages come in spicy and regular varieties and are shipped from Bavarian Meats in Seattle's Pike Place Market. Serve with mustard and beer. Lots of beer.

Target If you like to keep it classic with the frankfurter, Nathan's are a great choice. Delicious, budget-friendly and made from 100% beef using Nathan's tried and true Brooklyn recipe.

Vermont Sausage Co. Sure summer is just about over, but these clean summer sausages, made with a blend of beef and pork, will make the perfect addition to your Märzen-soaked Oktoberfest celebration.

Mercato Vegans can get in on the Oktoberfest fun also. Surely you've heard about the plant-based meat alternatives from food-tech startups like Impossible and Beyond Meat. These vegan brats, courtesy of the latter, seek to imitate the flavor of a traditional German sausage, sans meat of course.