Belmont Stakes 2018: Watch, stream Justify's race for the Triple Crown

Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

Justify is going for the Triple Crown at Saturday's Belmont Stakes race.

After his wins at this year's Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes races, Justify could become the 13th horse to win the American Triple Crown should a win happen Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. If you're looking to catch today's race for a $1.5 million purse, you have a number of options.

The most conventional method would be watching on TV, on NBC. The preshow is already underway, and the race's post time is 6:37 p.m. ET/3:37 p.m. PT. NBC is showing the race on both its local channels and streaming over the internet using the NBC Sports app. The NBC Sports app is available for iOS and Android as well as the Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Comcast X1, Chromecast, Roku, Windows 10 computers, Xbox and select Samsung devices.

You can also get access to the race by signing up for one of the many online video subscription services that can substitute for a cable or satellite subscription, such as Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirectTV Now, Hulu with Live TV ($39.99 at Hulu), YouTube TV and FuboTV.