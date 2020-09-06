Are you registered to vote in the 2020 election? How to find out and how to register

James Martin/CNET

The 2020 Election is Nov. 3, and whether you're planning to vote by mail or in person, you won't be able to do so unless you're registered. If you can't remember whether you're registered to vote, the answer is simple -- and it requires little time to find out.

Voting will look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once you're registered to vote, you can choose to vote by mail or absentee ballot if you don't feel comfortable heading to the polling place. In-person voting will also be an option, but expect extra rules for social distancing and mask-wearing at the very least.

Here's how to find out if you're registered to vote.

How to check if you're registered to vote

To see if you're currently registered to vote, visit vote.org and click Check Your Registration. From here, you'll need to enter your personal information, like your first and last name, current address, date of birth and an email address. Make sure all your information is correct and select Check your registration. On the next screen, you'll either see confirmation that you're registered or that you need to register to vote.

How do I register to vote?

If you're not registered to vote, visit vote.org and click Register To Vote. From here, enter your personal details as mentioned above and click Continue. When you're finished filling out the form, you'll need to sign and date it, then mail or hand-deliver the form to the provided address.

Common reasons for needing to re-register to vote

Even if you already registered to vote, here are several reasons why you may need to re-register.

You recently moved to another location.

You've changed your name since the last time you voted.

You'd like to change political parties.

You haven't voted in the past four years.

You've never registered to vote at all, in which case you'd need to register for the first time.

