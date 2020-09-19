Apple

Apple Event

Apple just took the wraps off two new wearables: the Apple Watch Series 6 and -- surprise! -- the Apple Watch SE, a more affordable alternative. Both new smartwatch models come with WatchOS 7 (which is now available for download). We compared the specs and features of the Apple Watch Series 6 versus the SE, and also considered whether it's a better idea to buy a cheaper Series 3 model instead of the Apple Watch SE. Want one? Once you decide which Apple Watch to buy, here's everything you need to know about preorders, including pricing and release dates for both models. (Check this post for additional updates as we learn more.)

How much is the Apple Watch Series 6?

The Apple Watch Series 6 takes the place of the Series 5, adding more features while keeping the same pricing. The 40mm GPS model starts at $399 (£379, AU$599); the 44mm model starts at $429 (£409, AU$649). Adding the cellular option to either model adds $100 to the price.

How much is the Apple Watch SE?

The new Apple Watch SE model, which is also available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, has a starting price of $279 for the GPS version. However, its most highly touted features (such as location tracking for kids) rely on cellular; that model starts at $329.

When can I order the new Apple Watch models?

You can . They're expected to start shipping any time, though when we ordered the site estimated an early October delivery for most models.

You can also order from Best Buy, which is upping the ante a bit by offering six free months of Apple Fitness Plus with the purchase of any Apple Watch.

Will older Apple Watch models get discounted?

Apple is keeping the popular Apple Watch Series 3 ( ) in its product lineup, with the same $199 starting price as before. (We routinely see it selling for as low as $169, however, .) The cellular version of the Series 3 appears to be gone from Apple's site, meaning you'll need to buy that from other retailers.

The Watch SE appears to be the new midtier model, with the Series 6 at the high end. Apple has apparently discontinued the Series 5.

However, as with the Series 4 before it, spare inventory is likely to make its way to various resellers, so watch for Series 5 deals in the months to come.