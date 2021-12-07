This $10 everyday carry item is a perfect gift for the outdoor lovers in your life

Sharpal

The weather is getting colder across most of the country, but that doesn't stop everyone from going outside. If you have friends who love to spend time outside fishing, camping, hiking and all of that fun stuff but don't know what to get them you are in the right place. This 6-in-1 pocket accessory is a great addition to any outdoor gear bag, especially at this price. Right now, it's , which is a completely impulsive price and makes buying one a no-brainer decision.

So, what does this thing actually do? Well, it has six useful tools built right into its small footprint. With this you get a super loud whistle, tungsten carbide blade and ceramic blades for sharpening knifes, fixing damaged knife edges and more, as well as an all-weather fire starter and tapered diamond rod for sharpening other things like gut hooks, fishing hooks, etc. The whole thing is 3.5 inches by 1.4 inches, so you can add it to your key ring, toss it in your pocket or keep it in your regular gear bag.

A whistle is a must-have when you're out hiking, so why not carry one that can do multiple tricks? This solves the need for carrying around a bunch of individual tools to do these tasks, so be sure to grab one at this discounted price today.