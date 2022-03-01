Thermacell Unveils Smart Repellent System to Fight Mosquitoes

Enlarge Image Thermacell

Summer will soon be here and with it the threat of mosquito bites. A company called Thermacell is touting a potential solution to this itchy problem. Known as Liv, the system uses Thermacell's chemical repellent technology, which has been around for years. What's different is that Liv also connects to your home network and the internet.

Through these links, you'll be able to control Liv via a phone application. The app also lets you access system status, along with the current coverage area. The software also supports integration with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice command.

The Liv system is built around physical repeller units and a smart hub. According to Thermacell, each repeller provides 20 feet of protection.

Additionally, you can connect up to five repellers to each other (and the smart hub) for maximum area coverage. The starter kit comes with three repellers and costs $700. Thermacell also says each repeller is designed to last for one outdoor season, and it sells replacements for $150 each.

Liv's repellent formula is 5.5 percent metofluthrin. Multiple studies indicate that the compound is safe when used outside and as directed. Thermacell didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.