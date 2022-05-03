Start Your Summer Off Right With 15% Off Patio Essentials at eBay

With summer approaching, it might be time to start hauling that patio furniture out of the garage. But if your outdoor set-up is looking a little worse for wear, you can spruce it up with some new chairs, benches, planters or a whole new dining set. All week long, eBay is offering 15% off a huge selection of patio essentials with the promo code SAVEFORHOME. This sale expires on May 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your orders in before then.

There's a huge selection of patio furniture and more available, so whether you're looking to go big or keep it small, you're sure to find something for your yard. If you love spending summer afternoons soaking up the sun with a good book, you can grab this for just $77. Or give yourself some shade with this , which is on sale for just $136. And if you love to garden, you can give your backyard some new life with this , which is $38 off right now, dropping the price to just $213.

There's no minimum purchase needed to qualify for this sale, but there is a maximum discount amount of $500. However, you can redeem this coupon code twice, so you can break up any larger order that exceeds the discount cap into two parts to get the full savings.