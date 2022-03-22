Spring Cleaning Sale: Save up to 40% on a Pressure Washer, Accessories and More

Sun Joe

Spring is just around the corner, and while it brings plenty to get excited about, it also comes with the hassle of spring cleaning. The melting snows can reveal all the dirt and grime that accumulated over winter, and clearing it out can feel like a big undertaking. Fortunately, Amazon has your back. Today only, you can save up to 40% off Joe brand cleaning products, including a handy Sun Joe pressure washer and tons of great accessories that will turn your house into the envy of the neighborhood.

If you have some serious cleaning to do, you'll want to consider snagging this , on sale today for just $122, a savings of $78 off the usual price. It has a maximum PSI of 2,030, an onboard detergent tank and interchangeable spray nozzles. There are also some great deals on tons of handy accessories that can help you tackle even the toughest jobs. Like this , with a 34-ounce fluid container and an adjustable detergent nozzle so you can fine-tune your foam mixture. You can grab it for just $15, a discount of 40%. This , which can help extend the reach of your pressure washer, is also on sale for just $25, down $9 from the regular price. It's only 16 feet long while stored, and can extend up to 50 feet while in use. And to help keep everything organized, you could snag this , which is just $15 today.