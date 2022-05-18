Shop Patio Season Savings With 30% Off Outdoor Furniture and More

The days are getting longer and the weather is heating up, and that means that patio season is officially back. And if you're looking to breathe some new life into your outdoor setup up after the winter, then now's the time to do it. This week, Target is offering 30% off a huge selection of patio furniture, with discounts on over 200 outdoor fire pits, loungers, coffee tables and more. This sale runs from now until Saturday, May 21, so be sure to get your orders in before then.

There are tons of great pieces on sale that can help transform your deck, patio or backyard into a cozy oasis. If you love the idea of adding a fire pit, but don't want to deal with the hassle of tracking down wood and dealing with smoke, sparks and ash, you could opt for this instead. It's compact, easy to start, runs on propane and you can pick it up for just $84, $36 off the usual price.

Or, if you're looking for a comfy chair that can also keep you out of the sun, you can grab this for $120 off, dropping the price down to $280. The frame is made of steel with a bamboo finish for a natural look, and the weather-resistant canopy will keep you nice and cool.

There are even some unique pieces that can give your patio a pop of personality, like this from Opalhouse. It's 17 inches tall and designed to look like a natural tree stump with bark and ring detailing. And the weather-resistant finish means that it will maintain its look, even if its left out in the rain. You can pick it up for $70, which is a discount of $30.