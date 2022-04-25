Save up to $100 on Vivere Hammocks and Stands for Easy Summer Lounging

Vivere

Summer is close, and nothing beats relaxing in a hammock on a sunny afternoon. If you don't currently have one, now's a great chance to snag one before its prime lounging weather. Today only, Woot has some great deals on Vivere hammocks, with some discounted by as much as $100. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your orders in before then.

If you're just looking for a classic hammock for your backyard or porch, you can grab this , over $60 off from the usual $140 price at Vivere. It's big enough for two people with a maximum weight capacity of 450 pounds. Plus it comes with its own easy-to-assemble steel stand and a carrying case. It's available in , or .

If you prefer a hanging cocoon-style hammock, the is also on sale for $150, $100 off its original price. It has a maximum capacity of 440 pounds, and comes with a nylon rope hanging system so you can hang it from a tree or porch (there's no stand included with this one).

If you already have a hammock you love, and are mostly looking for a stand that will fit it, you can save $24 on the . It can support up to 550 pounds, and is highly adjustable with multiple notches for mounting. It does also come with its own polyester net hammock, though it's only available in brown.