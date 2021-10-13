William Shatner Blue Origin flight Apple's Oct. 18 Mac event Apple Watch Series 7 review Home Sweet Home Alone trailer Squid Game ending explained Scream trailer
Save big on DeWalt, Black & Decker and Craftsman tools at Amazon

Today Amazon has slashed prices on tools from DeWalt, Black & Decker and Craftsman.

If you're looking for new tools to round out your tool shed then today could be your lucky day. Amazon has heavily discounted many tools from Black & Decker, Craftsman and DeWalt. Among these deals are specials on both corded and cordless power tools, plus basic essentials. 

Black & Decker

Save up to 60 percent
Black & Decker

Save up to 60 percent on many tools from Black & Decker. On the list you'll find everything from cordless drills to chainsaws and saws to workbenches.

See at Amazon

DeWalt cordless tools

Save up to 40 percent
Amazon

Amazon has cut prices on cordless tools from DeWalt. You'll find deals on both battery-powered and nonelectrical items.

See at Amazon

DeWalt corded tools

Save up to 49 percent
DeWalt

Prices for DeWalt corded miter and table saws are discounted as well. And there are deals on saw stands too.

See at Amazon

Craftsman cordless tools

Save up to 26 percent
Craftsman

Many Craftsman cordless tools have been discounted. Right now Amazon has deals on Craftsman drills and saws.

See at Amazon