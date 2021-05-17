Apple Music getting lossless support Bill Gates Google I/O Apple Watch Pride Edition bands Black Widow and Loki clips Child tax credit starts July 15
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Monday's best deals: $31 mini-fridge, $4 leather Apple Watch band, $7.49 wireless doorbell, more

Got kids? Set them up in this inflatable bounce-house-kiddie-pool thing and save $50.

Warm weather is finally here, meaning it's time to turn your attention to outdoor things. If you've got little kids to shepherd through the summer, I think you'll definitely appreciate today's first deal item.

As always, these deals are available for a limited time and while supplies last. All codes and coupons were checked and working at the time of this writing.

Kangaroo Kastle inflatable water slide, bounce house and kiddie pool

$270 with promo code (save $50)
Galvanox

If your yard has room for it, I can think of few better summertime additions than this inflatable. It's a bounce house, a water slide (albeit a pretty small one) and a kiddie pool. Promo code CNETKGR knocks $50 off the regular price -- and puts it $20 below what Amazon charges.

This is the kind of thing that's absolutely great if you want to keep a few kids entertained outdoors while sitting "poolside" with your sparkling beverage of choice.

See at Daily Steals

Apple Watch 14mm leather band in PinkSand

$4 with promo code (save $7)
M Margmativo

Amazon seller: Yajiedianzijie

Price: $3.85 with promo code SWE22I5N

Smart Apple Watch smartwatch buyers know that even though the watch itself is a splurge, accessories can be downright cheap. Case in point is this mighty snazzy M Margmativo leather band; the PinkSand color drops to under $4 with the above promo code (which works with both size options: 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm). Not $24, not $14... $4. Crazy.

See at Amazon

AstroAI 6-can mini fridge (white)

$31 (save $19)
AstroAI

Need a little desk-side/couch-side/passenger-side fridge to keep your pop cool? (Yes, here in Michigan it's "pop," not soda. Deal with it.) Or how about things like makeup or breast milk?

This cute little cooler is on sale, today only, for the lowest price on record. If you're not into white, there are four other colors available, all priced just a few bucks higher.

What's interesting about this model (which can run off AC or DC power) is that it's also a warmer, able to reach temps of up to 150 degrees. I'm not exactly sure what you'd keep in a four-liter warmer, but that's for you to figure out. I am sure AstroAI backs this with a three-year warranty, which is impressive.

See at Amazon

Govee Wireless Door Bell

$7.49 with promo code
Govee

Amazon seller: Govee US

Price: $7.49 with promo code GOVEE7206E

Do you live in an apartment? Condo? Anyplace where it's not convenient to install a wired doorbell? This is probably the cheapest, easiest fix you'll find anywhere. Just mount Govee's doorbell transmitter (which has a battery good for one year) outside your door, then plug the receiver into any AC outlet.

Govee promises an effective range of over 600 feet, so it's fine if you need that receiver to live in, say, a bedroom or basement. It offers five volume levels and your choice of 36 different chimes.

This may not be a "smart" doorbell, but it's an awfully smart buy if you don't care about having a camera.

See at Amazon

Enjoy your day, cheeps!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.