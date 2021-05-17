Monday's best deals: $31 mini-fridge, $4 leather Apple Watch band, $7.49 wireless doorbell, more

Warm weather is finally here, meaning it's time to turn your attention to outdoor things. If you've got little kids to shepherd through the summer, I think you'll definitely appreciate today's first deal item.

As always, these deals are available for a limited time and while supplies last. All codes and coupons were checked and working at the time of this writing.

Galvanox If your yard has room for it, I can think of few better summertime additions than this inflatable. It's a bounce house, a water slide (albeit a pretty small one) and a kiddie pool. Promo code CNETKGR knocks $50 off the regular price -- and puts it $20 below what Amazon charges. This is the kind of thing that's absolutely great if you want to keep a few kids entertained outdoors while sitting "poolside" with your sparkling beverage of choice.

M Margmativo Amazon seller: Yajiedianzijie Price: $3.85 with promo code SWE22I5N Smart Apple Watch smartwatch buyers know that even though the watch itself is a splurge, accessories can be downright cheap. Case in point is this mighty snazzy M Margmativo leather band; the PinkSand color drops to under $4 with the above promo code (which works with both size options: 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm). Not $24, not $14... $4. Crazy.

AstroAI Need a little desk-side/couch-side/passenger-side fridge to keep your pop cool? (Yes, here in Michigan it's "pop," not soda. Deal with it.) Or how about things like makeup or breast milk? This cute little cooler is on sale, today only, for the lowest price on record. If you're not into white, there are four other colors available, all priced just a few bucks higher. What's interesting about this model (which can run off AC or DC power) is that it's also a warmer, able to reach temps of up to 150 degrees. I'm not exactly sure what you'd keep in a four-liter warmer, but that's for you to figure out. I am sure AstroAI backs this with a three-year warranty, which is impressive.

Govee Amazon seller: Govee US Price: $7.49 with promo code GOVEE7206E Do you live in an apartment? Condo? Anyplace where it's not convenient to install a wired doorbell? This is probably the cheapest, easiest fix you'll find anywhere. Just mount Govee's doorbell transmitter (which has a battery good for one year) outside your door, then plug the receiver into any AC outlet. Govee promises an effective range of over 600 feet, so it's fine if you need that receiver to live in, say, a bedroom or basement. It offers five volume levels and your choice of 36 different chimes. This may not be a "smart" doorbell, but it's an awfully smart buy if you don't care about having a camera.

Enjoy your day, cheeps!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.