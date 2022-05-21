Grab a Gas Pressure Washer and Surface Cleaner From Home Depot for $299 (Save $80)

Home maintenance is on of those evergreen projects that will keep you occupied all year long. But that doesn't mean it has to be a grueling prospect. The right tools can take the hassle and strain out of even the toughest projects. A powerful pressure washer that blasts away dirt, debris, oil, grime and set-in stains will keep your home looking fresh, and with the right deal, it doesn't have to cost a fortune. The Ryobi combo has been discounted by $80 at Home Depot, bringing the price to $299 now through May 30.

This kit includes a Ryobi gas pressure washer that features a powerful Kohler 196cc engine that delivers 3,200 PSI to break down grime with ease. It also features a 35-foot high-pressure hose to help reach those hard-to-access areas around your home and a 5-in-1 quick change nozzle that allows you to change spray patterns with ease. The pressure washer is easy to maneuver, too, with a durable hand truck frame and dual 12-inch wheels. The kit also includes a 15-inch surface cleaner to help you clear away mess from hard surfaces like driveways, patios and sidewalks up to 5x faster. This helpful accessory works by using rotating jets that provide a large, streak-free cleaning path.