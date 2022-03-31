Get Your Garden and Outdoor Spaces In Order With Discounted Sun Joe Products

Sun Joe

Spring is here! That means longer days and warmer weather are on the horizon. But it also means that the season of yardwork is upon us. Luckily, whatever goals you have for your garden and around your home, you can get accomplished with a little help from Sun Joe. And right now , so you can get the tools you need to maintain a perfect outdoor space for less. But time is limited -- these offers end tonight (March 31).

Whether you're looking for lawn and garden maintenance tools, cleaning solutions for your home, patio or driveway or even tools for your garage, you'll be able to find deep discounts on a wide range of products. You can check out some of our favorite selections from the Sun Joe sale below.

Get rid of dirt and grim with an electric pressure washer. If features a 35-foot power cord, a 20-foot hose and a 2200 max PSI so that you can clean every outdoor space with ease. It's also uses a total stop system so that your pump automatically shorts off when the trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong the life of you pump. You can save 33% off this high pressure washer and today.

Looking for even more benefits? You can add the to your pressure washer. This $60 kit includes a rotating surface cleaner for pavers and walkways, a turbo spray nozzle for stubborn grime, a splash guard brush to prevent kick-back, a gutter cleaning attachment to reach your gutters without a ladder and an extension spray wand for cleaning second-story windows and other hard to reach places. And if you're ready to plant, take advantage of the . That's $70 worth of savings. You can prepare a seedbed or control weeds with less strain. It can cultivate an area up to 16 inches wide and 8 inches deep. It features a 13.5 amp motor and height-adjustable rear wheels for fast prep and easy maneuverability. Plus, the collapsible handle makes it easy to store when you're through.

Outdoor enthusiasts can also save big on the 12-volt cordless jump starter kit for jumpstarting cars, boats, motorcycles, ATVs, tractors and more. For will provide up to 20 starts on a single charge, making sure you're never stuck without power. It even includes two USB ports for charging small electronics when necessary. There are plenty of other great savings to be had, too, whether you need an , an or something else for your outdoor space, so be sure and shop the while you can.