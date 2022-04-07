National Beer Day MLB Opening Day 2022 Student Loan Repayment Freeze 2022 Masters Tournament Jabra Enhance Plus Review Darwin Notebooks
Get Up to 40% Off Worx Lawn Care Tools During Amazon's One-Day Sale

The tools you need for lawn and home maintenance are discounted now, so spruce up your tool shed today.

Warmer weather is on the horizon now that spring is here, and for many of us that means it's time to do some lawn maintenance and other projects around the house. Worx has an assortment of tools and equipment to help you get those tasks done faster and more efficiently. A selection of Worx products are marked down on Amazon today, meaning you can score up to 40% off lawn mowers, trimmers, blowers and more to help you get your yard in shape.

There are even a few discounts on other tools you might find handy, like a cordless impact wrench and a portable air pump. Check out some of our favorite offers to help you tame your lawn and garden below. And because each of these featured products can use the same battery, you can rest assured you're making an eco-friendly purchase and share the batteries where they're needed. Be sure to check out the entire sale at Amazon.

WG743 17-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower: $210

Save $90
Worx

The WG743 is a two-in-one mulcher and mower, to make having a healthy yard even easier. And Intellicut allows you to add more torque when you're moving thicker parts of your yard and dial it back to conserve battery in easier terrain. There are also six different cutting height adjustments, so you can decide how tall or short to cut your grass. There is also a 14-inch lawn mower available for just $174.

$210 at Amazon

Cordless String Trimmer and Turbine Leaf Blower Kit: $225

Save $65
Worx

The blower has three different speed settings and a turbo option so that you can go slower on pavement or around tight corners or crank it up to 90 mph of blowing power on open lawn. There's even a battery gauge to let you know how much power you have left before you will need to recharge. The trimmer works double duty as an edger, making it easy to maintain any sidewalks, driveways or other difficult spots with the rotating head.

$225 at Amazon

WG324 5-Inch Cordless Pruning Saw: $105

Save $35
Worx

This compact, versatile saw is a great tool for pruning, trimming, delimbing and bucking. It's perfect for getting at hard-to-reach and awkwardly placed branches that a traditional chainsaw wouldn't be able to easily reach. It features an offset bar and chain for improved line-of sight and automatic chain lubrication for hassle-free cutting. It also has a retractable bar and chain guard for when under-cutting is required. Plus, it has one-step, toolless chain tension for easy adjustments. 

$105 at Amazon