Get Up to 40% Off Worx Lawn Care Tools During Amazon's One-Day Sale

Warmer weather is on the horizon now that spring is here, and for many of us that means it's time to do some lawn maintenance and other projects around the house. Worx has an assortment of tools and equipment to help you get those tasks done faster and more efficiently. A selection of lawn mowers, trimmers, blowers and more to help you get your yard in shape.

There are even a few discounts on other tools you might find handy, like a and a . Check out some of our favorite offers to help you tame your lawn and garden below. And because each of these featured products can use the same , you can rest assured you're making an eco-friendly purchase and share the batteries where they're needed. Be sure to check out the at Amazon.

Worx The WG743 is a two-in-one mulcher and mower, to make having a healthy yard even easier. And Intellicut allows you to add more torque when you're moving thicker parts of your yard and dial it back to conserve battery in easier terrain. There are also six different cutting height adjustments, so you can decide how tall or short to cut your grass. There is also a 14-inch lawn mower available for just $174.

Worx The blower has three different speed settings and a turbo option so that you can go slower on pavement or around tight corners or crank it up to 90 mph of blowing power on open lawn. There's even a battery gauge to let you know how much power you have left before you will need to recharge. The trimmer works double duty as an edger, making it easy to maintain any sidewalks, driveways or other difficult spots with the rotating head.