Get Up to 40% Off Outdoor Tools from Greenworks Today

Greenworks

With everyone getting back outside, it's time to tame those remaining outdoor projects. However, upkeep isn't always simple. Keeping your yard maintained requires the right tools for the job. The good news is that you can keep your lawn and garden looking excellent without spending a fortune. , including trimmers, blowers, lawn mowers and more. This offer is only available today (April 20).

Whatever you need for the yard of your dreams, you're likely to find it in this set of deals. There's a wide selection of tools on sale that are designed to take some of the hassle out of the toughest jobs, so if you're shopping for some essentials, check out the on sale at Amazon. We've highlighted a few of our favorite offers below.

One available bundle that will help keep your driveway and sidewalks clear of debris and overgrowth includes for just $207, a total discount of $28. Or, if you've got serious landscaping to do, you can grab this to keep branches at bay or take down trees and more, discounted by $105, so you pay just $245. There's even a $165 discount on a with an easy push-button start, bringing the cost to just $385. And because these are all battery-powered, they are eco-friendly, too.

Whether you need a new , , or even a for something you already have in your shed, today is a good opportunity to take advantage of price cuts so you can get the most out of your green this season, both in your yard and your wallet.

Read more: Best Electric Lawn Mowers of 2022