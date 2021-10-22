California outlaws future sales of gas leaf blowers and lawn mowers. What to know about the new rule

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

California is fed up with gas-powered landscaping tools, or at least the state government is. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law banning the sale of gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers, as well as any other equipment using small off road engines (SORE). These engines traditionally power outdoor power equipment used in lawn care and landscaping.

Small engine-based tools are a surprisingly large source for carbon emissions and air pollution. According to the California Air Resources Board, just one hour of gas leaf blower use is the equivalent of driving 1,100 miles. Running a gas lawn mower for the same period equates to a 300-mile drive.

So what does this rule change mean for you and your landscaping? We'll explain exactly what the new law does, when it comes into effect and what to do when it happens.

What does the new California law say?

The law will prohibit the sale of new SORE equipment throughout the state (this does not affect the secondary resale market). It also calls for the state to adopt new regulations around SORE emissions. The purpose of this legislation is to prohibit engine exhaust and evaporative emissions from new small off-road engines.

When will the gas leaf blower and lawnmower rule go into effect?

The state has set a target date to set up SORE emission regulations by July 1, 2022. The actual rule banning the sale of SORE equipment goes into effect July 1, 2024. Ultimately the goal is to achieve 100% zero emissions in California from SOEs by 2035.

Can I still buy used gas-powered lawnmowers and leaf blowers?

Yes, but only for a limited time. Vendors will be prohibited to sell any SORE product manufactured after July 1, 2024 in the state of California.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Which electric lawnmowers and leaf blowers can I buy?

Any electric landscaping tool is clear for use since by definition they are zero emission devices. Whether it uses a cord or a cordless battery system, you're good to go. Even better, there are lots of electric lawn care options out there. In fact the shift from gas to battery-powered yard equipment is already in progress.

Here are CNET's top picks for the best electric lawn mowers and a top-rated electric leaf blower you can buy now.

Many electric lawn mowers rival the power of gas mowers. They also provide the added convenience of quieter operation, along with the lack of noxious fumes. We recommend making the shift sooner rather than later for you or your landscaping crew, to start getting the benefits of reduced noise and air pollution well before the ban takes place.

Electric leaf blowers are catching up to their gas counterparts as well. The thought of one day eliminating all SORE lawn and landscaping gear isn't as far-fetched as it once may have sounded.