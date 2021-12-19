COVID-19 omicron FAQ 19 last-minute gifts under $30 you can pick up today COVID-19: Mask mandates in 8 states Betty White 100th birthday movie party Spider-Man: No Way Home ending explained World's first 'true' millipede PS5 restock tracker
Y'all bready for this? Snag a Panera Bread gift card at a 20% discount today only

Grab a Panera Bread gift card valued at $50 for $10 less with Amazon's deal of the day.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Holiday shoppers still looking to find a quick gift can snag more bang for your buck right now with a $50 gift card at Panera Bread. Usually when it comes to gift cards you get exactly what you pay for, dollar for dollar, but with Amazon's deal of the day you can snag $10 worth of free food. That's right, for just $40 you'll receive a Panera Bread gift card valued at $50

Don't let the name fool you -- if you haven't tried Panera, there is way more to choose from than just bread and bagels (although it's hard to beat their famous bread bowls). Soups, salads, sandwiches and more are all available, and most are under $10. If you're not in the mood for savory, try something sweet straight out of their bakery. Whether you're purchasing this gift card for yourself or as a gift for someone else, everyone is sure to find something they love. 