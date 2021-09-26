Top Sunday deals: Oculus Quest discount, Showtime bundle and an early Halloween sale

The weekend is almost over, and September is almost in the books. But there are plenty of sales and deals for the early fall season, including streaming discounts, VR headset sales and a solid bundle available for Showtime and Paramount Plus, where you can watch The Good Fight, Star Trek: Picard and more. Let's get into the top weekend deals we found this week.

Angela Lang/CNET The Oculus Quest 2 is the best all-around VR gaming you can get right now, with absolutely no wires to encumber your fun. With thousands of video games and videos to choose from, you'll have a blast using it alone or with friends and family. And right now, adding a second Oculus Quest 2 headset to your cart will get you a $100 discount. This deal ends Sept. 27, so hop to it if you've been waiting to get an Oculus or two.

Sarah Tew/CNET Paramount Plus and Showtime have two bundles available: an ad-free bundle for $13 a month, saving you $8 and an ad-supported bundle for $10 a month, saving $6 a month. You can get this bundle on either streaming sites, but the free trial is only available for new users.

Angela Lang/CNET This offer ends Sept. 30, but you still have a chance to get access to ad-free music and podcasts that is simply delightful to listen to when you want. You get three months of Spotify Premium for $0 and you'll have the ability to skip songs without ads and listen to podcasts with minimal ads (some are built-in). The caveats are that this offer is only available to new users, and that it excludes Family and Duo plans.