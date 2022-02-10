Three new Frank Lloyd Wright houses built for the internet

Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Three houses Frank Lloyd Wright designed but never built have been brought to digital life. The home contractor review site, Angi, had the houses modeled and published the results online in January, as reported by Wallpaper Magazine on Wednesday.

The three houses span Wright's career and you can see 3D representations of both the floor plan and exterior. The earliest was designed in 1893 for Aline Devin, in Chicago. The images released by Angi show an imposing facade with arched entryways that are "atypical of Wright's works." But the low, sloping roof is similar to other houses Wright designed in the years after.

A lodge designed in 1923 to be built at Lake Tahoe, California, looks like a mix between a hunting lodge and a castle fortress, with a high peaked roof and a stark stone wall foundation.

The cottage studio designed in 1946 for the novelist Ayn Rand has similarities to Fallingwater, one of Wright's most famous homes. It was designed to look out over the ocean either in Connecticut or California, depending on where Rand's career career took her, Angi reported.

While no one knows how Wright would feel about his work being built digitally 60 years after his death, some of his fans are surely excited.