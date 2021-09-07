This $44 computer desk is perfect for small spaces and dorm rooms

Amazon

When it comes to desks, having more surface area is generally ideal, but for people living in dorms or other compact spaces (hello, my New York City apartment), sometimes you need a desk that'll fit into a very specific corner or in between two other pieces of furniture. At roughly 36 inches long and 20 inches wide, is a great option for those needing a smaller, budget-friendly desk, and right now it's on sale for just under $44, the lowest price we've tracked on Amazon.

This desk has metal legs and a particle-board surface covered in smooth laminate. According to purchasers, it's durable enough to hold two small monitors, a keyboard and other small accessories, though if you're looking for a desk to pile a bunch of stuff on, you may want to consider slightly larger options with better materials. Due to its size, this desk is more suited to a laptop setup. It makes good use of the space it takes up, though, with two storage shelves that can be assembled on either the left or right side of the desk. Though you'll likely have trouble fitting a desktop computer on either one of these shelves, they're great for storing books and other items.

The espresso and white versions of this desk are still full price at around $54, unfortunately, but the black model is a nice buy at $43.59. Sleek and minimalistic, this is a desk that'll blend in well with most rooms, and if price and size are your biggest considerations, it should get the job done well.

Other desk deals

Amazon's includes a few other desk deals worth considering. For those looking for a larger option, the in espresso is down to $110 (15% off) and also includes two storage shelves. At $204 (15% off), is a nice option for gamers with its raised shelf for a monitor. And for people who want to use their laptop anywhere but a desk, is discounted to $36 (22% off).