CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

These $9 Nightlights Double as Flashlights in a Pinch (Save 60%, Today Only)

They're perfect for a midnight trip to the kitchen. Built-in batteries turn 'em into portable flashlights during a power outage.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
SecureBrite

Wandering through the house in the middle of the night for a cup of water or a bathroom break can be harrowing. A few strategic nightlights can make it safer and more comfortable without having to turn on any big or bright lights. To help light your way for just a little dough, we found a two-pack of nightlights on sale for $18 right now on Meh.com

See at Meh

But they're actually more than just nightlights. Pluck them from the wall in a loss-of-power or more involved journey through the house and you've got yourself a portable flashlight. Built-in batteries charge them while they're plugged in. Talk about a lightbulb idea!

We haven't gotten our hands on these exact models but a very similar motion-sensor version from the same brand sell for $45 on Amazon and have high marks from buyers. You must admit, it's a smart concept and an excellent value for all that versatile low-lighting at just $9 a pop. Shipping is another $6 on the lights unless you're a Meh.com member. 