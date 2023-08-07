The 20 Coolest Halloween Decorations You Can Buy Now

Halloween is one of the most popular holidays on the calendar -- and though you have a little time until October rolls around, it's never too early to get started with your Halloween preparations. You can find plenty of ghosts, ghouls, gravestones and other goodies to bring the festivities to your neighborhood right now.

Ready to gear up for the spookiest season of the year? Whatever budget you have to work with, investing in a few key items can go a long way. So trick-or-treat yourself to some fun props that will help you create the atmosphere you want inside and out. We've rounded up some solid picks for every budget to save you some time and help your haunting kick off without a hitch this Halloween. With everything from lights and inflatables to horror movie favorites, you'll find some eerie-sistable Halloween decorations below, with several options for $25 or less.

Coolest Halloween decorations under $100

The Holiday Aisle Wooden 'Boo!' sign: $38 This sign is made of four deconstructed pumpkin-shaped wood pieces that spell out "Boo!" It has decorative spider webs incorporated into the fun design. It's over 13 inches tall and measures 20 inches wide, making it a great piece to sit on a mantle or by a candy bowl. $38 at Wayfair

Williams Sonoma/CNET Halloween bauble wreath: $93 For those searching for an elevated way to decorate this season, this wreath from Williams Sonoma adds some elegance to your Halloween festivities. It measures 30 inches in diameter and has orange, gold and black ornaments, along with smiling jack-o'-lanterns. $93 at Williams Sonoma

Walmart/CNET Giant Halloween skeleton spider: $36 This plastic 32-inch spider skeleton is the perfect creepy crawler to strike fear in the hearts of those who get too close to your front porch. $36 at Walmart You're receiving price alerts for Giant Halloween skeleton spider: $36

Yard Inflatables 4.5-foot Nightmare Before Christmas Zero hanging inflatable: $60 This hanging inflatable of Zero, Jack's pet in The Nightmare Before Christmas, is a fun addition to any porch or tree. It has an internal blinking LED light, so that it can be seen in the dark, and an internal fan. Just note that this inflatable does need to be plugged in to remain inflated, so be sure to hang it near an outlet or in conjunction with an extension cord. $60 at Michaels

Gamexcel/CNET Light-up 3-tier jack-o'-lantern decoration: $40 This 14-inch light-up statue is a great alternative to carving your own pumpkins. It has LED lights and is suitable for use both indoors and outdoors, so you can plug it in by your door or near a stoop to help light the way for trick-or-treaters. $40 at Walmart You're receiving price alerts for Light-up 3-tier jack-o'-lantern decoration: $40

Anthropologie Spirit table runner: $58 If you plan on hosting a Halloween party, this table runner is the perfect accent for your dinner table or buffet. It features black cats, crows, mushrooms, feathers, moths, candles and more in a whimsical seasonal design. It measures 90 inches in length and 16 inches wide. $58 at Anthropologie

Spirit Halloween/CNET Hocus Pocus Binx statue: $70 If you're a fan of Hocus Pocus, this statue featuring the tombstone of Emily Binx and a model of the immortal black cat Thackery is a perfect addition to your Halloween decor. It comes in just under a foot tall and is made of resin and stone powder. $70 at Spirit Halloween$70 at Amazon

Spirit Halloween/CNET 21-inch brown jumping spider animatronic: $50 Just getting started with animatronics? This option is half-off right now, coming in at $50, which makes it a more accessible option. It's a great way to amplify your scare tactics, as this animatronic spider will leap out at passersby and give them a good jump scare. Just note that because this is an oversized item, additional shipping charges will apply, so factor that into your budget. $50 at Spirit Halloween

Halloween decorations that are worth the splurge

The Holiday Aisle Standing ghost girl figurine: $112 This easy-to-assemble figure sits upon a telescoping metal pole and is an eerie piece to add to your yard. She has battery-powered flashing red LED eyes and stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall. $112 at Wayfair

Airblown/CNET 5.5-foot Minions Halloween inflatable: $125 This inflatable features the ever-popular Minions, along with a jack-o'-lantern and spooky tree that's sure to delight trick-or-treaters of any age. It's a kid-friendly alternative to some of the scarier decorations on this list and is easy to put up -- it self-inflates, lights up and even comes with stakes and tethers so you can keep it secure outdoors. $125 at Michaels

Qizin/CNET Qizin 1,500-watt fog machine: $125 This home fog machine can definitely help make the atmosphere at a party pretty spooky. It produces about 25,000 cubic feet of fog per minute. You can also use it in a covered area like your garage or on your front porch -- and since it comes with a cordless remote, you can let out a burst of smoke as trick-or-treaters approach. Just note that you must also purchase fog fluid to use in the machine, which is sold separately. $125 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Qizin 1,500-watt fog machine: $125

Halloween decorations for $25 or less

Waterglide Waterglide outdoor Halloween net lights: $23 These 12 foot by 5 foot waterproof net lights are a great way to light up your lawn with festive colors. They're great for bushes, patios and anywhere else you may want to liven up with some color. These LED net lights come equipped with a 16-foot cable so you can reach an outlet, plus they can move in waves, flash, slow fade, remain steady and more. The orange option is currently down to just $23 (or $21 with Prime), but you can snag other cool colors like purple for just a few dollars more. $23 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Waterglide outdoor Halloween net lights: $23

Spirit Halloween/CNET 5-foot bloody body bag: $20 This gory body bag is great for graveyard scenes and other creepy haunts. It's lightweight and includes the twine ropes you will need to tie the bloody bag over the inflatable. $20 at Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Scream Ghostface door cover: $23 Need a low-cost, no-fuss option this Halloween? This officially licensed Ghostface door cover is 80 by 37 inches and fits most standard exterior doors. And for a solid, scary decoration for under $25, this will definitely make an impact. $23 at Spirit Halloween

Ashland/CNET Turn Back Now doormat: $12 This is a great option to add a little fun to your doorway, particularly if you're planning on serving candy to trick-or-treaters. Note, however, that you'll need an order of at least $50 in order to get free shipping on this item or take advantage of free in-store pickup. $12 at Michaels

Spirit Halloween/CNET Trick 'r Treat Sam Groundbreaker decoration: $25 This Trick 'r Treat decoration is perfect to place in your yard or garden to scare anyone visiting your haunt. And at just $25, it's an easy option to add some horror at a great price. $25 at Spirit Halloween

Whaline Black gauze draping cloth: $25 Need to create atmosphere on a budget? This large piece of creepy black gauze cloth is versatile and can easily go on porches, walls, entryways, staircases and more. For $25 you get 500 by 87 inches of cloth that you can layer, drape or even cut into separate pieces for more versatility. $25 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Black gauze draping cloth: $25