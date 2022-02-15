'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer Virgin Galactic Space Ticket Worldle Is Like Wordle, but for Geography Pokemon Go Next Three Community Days Cyberpunk 2077 Upgrade Super Bowl commercials
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Super Savings Sale: Score Up to 70% Off at Wayfair During Its Presidents Day Sale

Get the lowest prices since Black Friday on products Wayfair carries like decor, furniture and cookware.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Technology isn't the only thing you can get on sale this Presidents Day. There are loads of home essentials and fun things you can get while saving a ton of money. Because Presidents Day is a time when many of us are looking for deals, retailers such as Wayfair are jumping on the early deals train with their own sales. Until Feb. 21, you can expect to save up to 70% on home essentials at Wayfair, including its clearance section, making this Presidents Day sale rival the site's Black Friday deal in terms of pricing. Talk about great savings.

You can certainly take your time to search through all that this Presidents Day sale has to offer, but there's so much to shop for that you could spend countless hours looking for the right product for your home. (Check out my article on tips to make your shopping experience at Wayfair easier.) To save you time, we've found a few deals that you can grab right now with deep discounts.

Abstract Multi Area Rug

Save 68%
Screenshot by Robin Mosley/CNET

This 9 x 12 rug has an abstract design is stain resistant and perfect for placing in a room where you want it to stand out. This area rug a 0.5-inch pile height, making it durable enough for foot traffic as well.

$214 at Wayfair

A few more rugs (in various sizes) on sale:

The Cafe Terrace by Vincent Van Gogh -- Print on Canvas

Save 82%
Screenshot by Robin Mosley/CNET

Drab walls aren't fun to look at. So grabbing a nice picture to frame and hang on the wall is always welcomed. This canvas rendition of the famous The Cafe Terrace by Van Gogh, is a nice way to add some color to any wall. This canvas is 12 x 8 x 1.5, but there's larger sizes available too. 

$14 at Wayfair

Other paintings and prints on sale: 

Manningtree 2-drawer nightstand

Save 30%
Screenshot by Robin Mosley/CNET

Functional yet stylish, this drawer nightstand has a LED included to set the right nighttime mood. There's soft close drawers for quieter use and two big 60-inch wide drawers with a push to open function for easy access. This 23-inch nightstand comes in two colors: white or black that you can match with your other futuristic furniture.

$128 at Wayfair

Additional bedroom furniture on sale:

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Save 30%
Screenshot by Robin Mosley/CNET

If you're looking for a new cast iron Dutch oven, this one made by Lodge is a good choice. It's induction compatible and has a maximum temperature of 500 degrees. most affordable one is the 3-quart model, but if you want something larger you can pick up the 4.5, 6 and 7.5-quart options as well.

$65 at Wayfair

More kitchen essentials on sale: