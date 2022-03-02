Stock the Freezer With 20% Off Quality Meats From Porter Road

Porter Road

If your freezer is a barren wasteland of frostbitten ice cream containers, you can stock it with some seriously good meat during Porter Road's big sale. The online butcher's Stock Up and Save event runs through Monday (while supplies last) and will net you 20% off some quality cuts of beef and pork.

Peruse the , which includes , , , and . Anything from the sale page gets a 20% price drop when you add it to your cart.

Put your cart over $100 and Porter Road will ship the order for free.

Nashville-based Porter Road offers a variety of cuts of prime beef, pork, lamb and chicken sourced from Kentucky and Tennessee. The beef is pasture-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished with no added hormones or antibiotics and the animals are free to roam and graze. Most of the company's meat is shipped fresh, but depending on the cut, some pieces will be frozen.

