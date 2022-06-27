Solar-Powered Umbrellas Sold at Costco Recalled for Fire and Burn Risk

More than 400,000 SunVilla solar-powered umbrellas sold at Costco were recalled due to fire and burn risk, according to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission.

The SunVilla 10' Solar LED Market Umbrellas were sold in a variety of colors and feature LED lights in the support arms, as well as a solar powered battery pack on the top of the umbrella. The solar battery pack of the affected models has a black cover with the text "YEEZE" or "YEEZE 1" written on it.

The solar powered battery pack contains a lithium-ion battery that is prone to overheating. The CPSC received reports of the solar panel and battery packet catching fire, according to a recall notice posted last week. This occurred during charging both indoors -- with the included AC adapter -- as well as outdoors using the solar panels.

Owners of these umbrellas should stop using them immediately, remove the solar-powered battery pack and store it in a cool place away from other combustible material. The umbrellas can also be returned to Costco for a full refund.

The SunVilla umbrellas were sold between December 2020 and May 2022 and cost anywhere from $130 to $160.

